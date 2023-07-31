Kanye West Wipes His Twitter Account Clean

It’s rare that an artist’s social media account, not what they say on it, causes an uproar online, but such is the mystique and notoriety of Kanye West. Moreover, media outlets had a nice seesaw session this week after Twitter (now X) reinstated his account, then suspended it again, and put it back up again. At least as of writing this article, it seems like Ye’s page is here to stay, but time will tell whether he spews more controversial statements and attacks on it. In fact, many fans believe that he could actually be gearing up for something due to his activity on there. The Chicago artist’s page deleted all of its tweets, and whether that’s his decision or part of his deal with the platform remains to be seen.

Furthermore, for those unaware, Elon Musk shut down Kanye West’s Twitter after various antisemitic comments and images appeared on it. While that legacy still looms large over his career and space in the public eye, many still want him to return to dropping music. After all, sometimes artists will wipe their social media posts before engaging in a new rollout. As such, just this simple change disappointed people who wanted to go through the archives- but excited them when they realized what it could mean.

Kanye West Deletes All His Tweets

Why anyone would want to revisit that firestorm is up for interpretation. Regardless, Kanye West’s shadow still seeps into enough music these days to warrant hungry fans to believe he’s still got something on the way. For example, he produced Tyler, The Creator’s “HEAVEN TO ME,” which appeared on this year’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale. Also, he has multiple production credits on Travis Scott’s new album UTOPIA, and even got a weird lyrical shoutout from him. What’s more is that some of the project’s cuts, like “TELEKINESIS,” “GOD’S COUNTRY,” and “THANK GOD” originally leaked in some way, shape, or form as Ye leftovers.

Meanwhile, there’s still a lot of debate online over what the Yeezy mogul’s next moves are. If he does come out with something big, it’ll surely inspire just as much criticism as it does hype. Considering that he might have a run-in with the FBI, he has much bigger fish to fry than music. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West.

