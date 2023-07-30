Travis Scott Backs Kanye West For President, Reuses Old “Yeezus” Beat On “Utopia”

Travis Scott finally dropped his long-awaited album Utopia on July 28. The behemoth project includes 15 features and comes after a months-long advertising campaign. However, people are starting more and more details the longer they have access to the 19-track project. The album’s fourteenth track, “Skitso”, features vocals from Young Thug as well as a potential insight into Scott’s voting preferences.

During the six-minute song, the album’s longest, Scott seemingly reveals who he plans to vote for in the 2024 Presidential election. “Crazy how they love to talk shit and got no Trident. I’m loyal, bitch, I got Ye over Biden,” Scott raps. Of course, he and West are longtime friends, and both spent time as part of the Kardashian dynasty. However, the line feels more than just a simple shout-out. The bars come amid major scandal for West’s still-unofficial Presidential campaign. Amid rumors of campaign finance violations, the campaign may face an FBI investigation over the hiring of Milo Yiannopoulos. The disgraced far-right pundit is barred from formally working on political campaigns due to his visa status. However, West has hired him repeatedly to fill a number of roles, including campaign manager.

Scott Recycles Decade-Old Yeezus Beat

However, the support for Ye 2024 is not the only link to West on Utopia. “Modern Jam”, the album’s third track, appears to utilize a version of the beat that Scott created for “I Am A God” on West’s 2013 album, Yeezus. Meanwhile, West is directly credited as a writer on three other tracks on Utopia – “Thank God”, “God’s Country”, and “Telekinesis”.

Scott, one of the few vocal allies West has left after his anti-semitism controversy last year, has previously referred to the rapper as his “stepdad”. “I’m glad that n*gga finally broke the code with Yeezus to make God-level music which is ill as fuck, bro,” he said. “It’s super raunchy. He’s like my stepdad. We always had that relationship where we cook up ideas. We [talk] all the time about random shit: life and how we can do better as people and as rock stars. Our goal is to help people figure out who they want to be,” Scott told Billboard in 2015.

