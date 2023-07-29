Travis Scott’s Attorney Claims Astroworld Report Was Issued To Hurt “UTOPIA” Sales

Travis Scott’s new album UTOPIA is finally here, and it’s already seeing a lot of incredible success. Moreover, it’s the fifth biggest opening streaming day for an album in Spotify’s history. Obviously, it’s the biggest one so far in 2023. With over 128 million first-day streams, the album joins the ranks of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Scorpion, Taylor Swift’s Midnights, and Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti as the platform’s largest album streaming debuts, standing behind all of those. In addition, this is double what his last album ASTROWORLD garnered day one on Spotify. Every song on UTOPIA landed in the top 19 of Spotify’s U.S. chart.

However, allegations emerged that the final police report on the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy came out on the same day as UTOPIA in order to hurt these sales. Furthermore, these came from Travis Scott’s attorney Kent Schafer, who remarked to TMZ that this is no mere coincidence. For example, he explained that the rollout led specifically to this date, and that they informed people of such Also, he denied claims that the Houston artist was responsible for, or aware of, deaths and injuries at the concert. After this news broke, representatives for the “DELRESTO” MC issued a statement to the publication responding to these conclusions.

Travis Scott Putting Up Huge Numbers Already

“The timing of the Houston Police Department report’s release, coinciding with the launch of Travis Scott’s highly anticipated album, is anything but coincidental,” they expressed. “Travis Scott and his team were, as anticipated, fully cleared of any wrongdoing associated with the Astroworld tragedy by a grand jury based on the very report released today. It is outrageous that HPD has chosen to resort to tactics that attempt to discredit Travis and his team, casting doubt on how the unfortunate events at Astroworld actually transpired while deflecting blame from their own critical failures.

More Impressive Streaming Accomplishments For UTOPIA

“Travis’s commitment to his audience’s safety and well-being is well-documented,” the statement continues. “As reported countless times, he actively stopped the show three separate times. Contrary to the HPD report’s inaccuracies, the concert did end at the exact time communicated to Travis. Meanwhile, Houston police officers present at the event did not intervene during the unfolding situation. They were observed throughout the show standing by idly, buying merch and even filming the concert in its entirety. We encourage the Houston PD to make peace with the fact that Travis Scott and his team were found innocent of any wrongdoing and to focus on what really matters – making sure tragedies like Astroworld never occur again under their watch.” For more news and the latest updates on Travis Scott, keep checking in with HNHH.

