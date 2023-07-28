Police Unveil Final Report On Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tragedy

One attendee recalls struggling for air as he was trampled during the deadly crowd surge.

Police have now released their final report on the tragedy that took place at Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival. Sadly, a dangerous crowd surge led to a stampede which left various attendees with severe injuries. Some had to be hospitalized following the incident, and 10 fans were even killed. The tragedy has been controversial since it was first reported, with some believing that Travis could have done more to prevent the deadly outcome. Last month, a grand jury met to determine whether or not the Houston native would be criminally charged. The court was reportedly unable to gather enough evidence to indict the rapper, and he was cleared of involuntary manslaughter.

The new 1,266-page report includes accounts from various people who attended Astroworld, including staff. A security guard at the event claimed to have gone backstage to notify Travis’ team of what was taking place. Allegedly, the members of Travis’ staff who were alerted did have the ability to communicate with the performer. According to the guard, they told him they didn’t want to cut Drake’s performance short, to which he replied that this was “much bigger than Drake.”

Travis’ Team Allegedly Prevented Fans From Getting Help

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Allegedly, the team “actively impeded the ability for anyone to stop the show.” An interview with Drake in the police report suggests that he wasn’t able to see or hear what was going on. The report goes on to include several horrific stories from those hurt in the crowd surge, as well as medical staff that assisted injured fans.

One attendee recalls falling on the ground and being trampled, struggling for oxygen. A firefighter also detailed the various injuries he saw that night, including 11 cardiac arrests, and even a crushed larynx. Travis Scott finally dropped his long-awaited album UTOPIA today. The release comes at an unfortunate time considering the new police report.

