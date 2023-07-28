Travis Scott Surprises Fans At Screening Of His New Movie

Everyone is talking about Travis Scott’s new album Utopia. The project dropped last night after months of Travis building up absolutely massive hype. Fans have been pouring through the tracklist all night picking out features from Drake, SZA, Beyonce, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and MANY more. Alongside the album, Scott also dropped a new film called Circus Maximus. The film’s announcement follows years of speculation that Scott had been working with A24 and a number of beloved film directors. Circus Maximus made the rounds at a number of theaters across the country last night, including one in New York.

That screening in particular turned out to be an eventful one. Fans were pretty surprised to find Travis Scott himself showing up to the screening. Videos flooded Twitter of the rapper in the theater with fans leading up to the film being shown. Despite the hype for the film and for the Utopia album, many of the top comments are about something else. Scott promised a seemingly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fans to see him perform in Egypt at the pyramids, but ended up having to cancel. Comments like “So he promo a show at Egypt but he was chilling in NY? Feel bad for ppl that bought Egypt tickets.” showed that fans hadn’t forgotten.

Travis Scott Crashes His Own Screening

While Travis Scott was in New York he had time for another viral story. An aspiring rapper named JaeyBxrd found out which studio Scott was recording in and decided to wait outside for the rapper. He ended up waiting a lot longer than he probably anticipated but eventually Scott left. The rapper asked for just a few minutes to play Scott his new song. Scott responded with a simple thumbs up out the window of his car. While it’s a small gesture it was the only thing JaeyBxrd needed to hear.

What do you think of Travis Scott’s new movie Circus Maximus and him popping up at a screening in New York? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Travis Scott Finally Unveils His “UTOPIA” On Long-Awaited New Album

[Via]