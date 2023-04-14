movie
- MusicCam'ron And Mase Star In New "Only Money" Music Video TeaserFans can't wait to see more of Cam'ron and Ma$e.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTravis Scott Surprises Fans At Screening Of His New MovieTravis Scott joined fans in New York watching his new movie.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsGucci Mane Turns A Fans Viral Tweet Into New Single "Woppenheimer"After a viral tweet from a fan Gucci Mane made this new single actually happen.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Praises The "Barbie" MovieThe rap star also said that the on-screen Barb, Margot Robbie, is "strikingly gorgeous" in person.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDetails About Daniel Kaluuya's Barney Movie Might Surprise YouDaniel Kaluuya is going to show a different side to a beloved childhood character.By Jake Lyda
- MoviesJennifer Lopez Celebrates A Month Of "The Mother" Being Netflix's Top FilmJ-Lo thanks Netflix and fans for the success of her new film "The Mother."By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsPinkPantheress Embraces Her Inner Barbie On "Angel"The bedroom pop hitmaker gives us another taste of the Barbie soundtrack.By Lavender Alexandria
- Movies50 Cent Stars In Highly Anticipated "Expendables 4" Trailer50 Cent becomes the newest legend to join the cast of the action franchise. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMetro Boomin Didn't Try To Outdo "Sunflower" In New SoundtrackMetro's soundtrack wasn't just about getting another hit.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLudacris Reveals Reason For "Fast And Furious" LongevityLudacris laid it all out on about they keep making the "Fast and Furious" movies.By Ben Mock
- Music"Barbie" Soundtrack To Feature Ice Spice, Dua Lipa, And Ryan Gosling"Barbie" might be able to become the cinematic event of the century.By Ben Mock
- TVWill Smith And Martin Lawrence Film "Bad Boys 4" Shootout On Atlanta StreetsThe pair find themselves under attack in the new clip from near the set of the fourth "Bad Boys" film.By Noah Grant
- TVPete Davidson's Best Movies & TV ShowsPete Davidson is a comedy giant who is only getting bigger with time. What's you favorite on screen Pete moment?By Victor Omega
- TVJordan Peele Movies and TV: Unpacking the VisionJordan Peele is a versatile actor and director known for his genre-bending approach to filmmaking and his commitment to social commentary. Peele's passion for telling stories that push boundaries and address issues such as race, identity, and social justice ensures that he will continue to be a significant driving force in Hollywood for years to come.By Jessica Lyons
- Original Content"8 Mile" Cast: Where Are They Now?Here's where the cast of "8 Mile" is now.By Michael Lusigi