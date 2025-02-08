Rick Ross Would Reportedly Have To Ask Rival 50 Cent For Rights To His "BMF" Film

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1212 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Oct 8, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Recording artist Rick Ross on the field prior to the game with the Houston Texans playing against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Could they bury the hatchet to put out a blockbuster?

The feud between Rick Ross, 50 Cent, and now Big Meech might really mess up what happens next with the "BMF" media universe, based around Meech's former status as a drug kingpin. Moreover, Rozay recently trolled Fif by teasing his own movie on that era, as he spent a lot of time with Meech following his release from prison. This led the G-Unit mogul to call Meech a rat and also seemingly pull the plug on any hope of another season for his Starz series with Lil Meech. However, if his Maybach Music Group rival really wants to make a "BMF" movie, then Ross will probably have a hard time finding his approval.

According to alleged sources with direct knowledge of film and television contracts for the "BMF" story who reportedly spoke to TMZ Hip Hop, 50 Cent is the sole owner of both "BMF" stories' television and film rights. This means that Rick Ross would have to ask one of his biggest opps for permission, and we doubt he will find it easily unless 50 really comes out overwhelmingly on top in that hypothetical business deal.

Read More: The Game Puts 50 Cent Issues Aside To Weigh In On His Beef With Big Meech

Who Is Tammy Cowins?
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times
The Humor & Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent & Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition, TMZ Hip Hop also reports that 50 Cent's G-Unit film and TV division began production of Tammy Cowins' life story as part of his next "BMF" franchise move. For those unaware, she was once BMF Entertainment's CEO and a close friend and business partner of Big Meech's. In fact, Cowins might be a big factor as to why 50 is even beefing with Meech right now. He seemed to suggest that Cowins knows about Meech's cooperation behind bars, so it seems like she and the Queens MC are in one corner whereas Rick Ross and Meech are in another.

This could all change very fast, though, as these dynamics remain relatively unclear and with too much money in the mix for them to stay solid without fail. Perhaps 50 Cent and Rick Ross will bury the hatchet for the sake of making more "BMF" content or Big Meech and Tammy Cowins will want to protect their story more. Either way, we don't expect this to wrap up anytime soon.

Read More: 50 Cent’s Son Clowns Lil Meech For Getting Dragged Into Big Meech Beef

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Pop Culture Wack 100 Reveals Why 50 Cent Is So Obsessed With Exposing Big Meech 5.1K
BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024 Music 50 Cent Shares Heated Text Exchange With Lil Meech Amidst Big Meech Feud 20.2K
Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets Music Big Meech Returns Fire Against 50 Cent Amid Beef Over "Rat" Accusations 19.8K
MLS: Leagues Cup-Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF Music Rick Ross Continues To Taunt 50 Cent Over His Beef With Big Meech By Teasing His Own "BMF" Film 1304