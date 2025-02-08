Rick Ross Would Reportedly Have To Ask Rival 50 Cent For Rights To His "BMF" Film

The feud between Rick Ross, 50 Cent, and now Big Meech might really mess up what happens next with the "BMF" media universe, based around Meech's former status as a drug kingpin. Moreover, Rozay recently trolled Fif by teasing his own movie on that era, as he spent a lot of time with Meech following his release from prison. This led the G-Unit mogul to call Meech a rat and also seemingly pull the plug on any hope of another season for his Starz series with Lil Meech. However, if his Maybach Music Group rival really wants to make a "BMF" movie, then Ross will probably have a hard time finding his approval.

According to alleged sources with direct knowledge of film and television contracts for the "BMF" story who reportedly spoke to TMZ Hip Hop, 50 Cent is the sole owner of both "BMF" stories' television and film rights. This means that Rick Ross would have to ask one of his biggest opps for permission, and we doubt he will find it easily unless 50 really comes out overwhelmingly on top in that hypothetical business deal.

Read More: The Game Puts 50 Cent Issues Aside To Weigh In On His Beef With Big Meech

Who Is Tammy Cowins?

The Humor & Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent & Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition, TMZ Hip Hop also reports that 50 Cent's G-Unit film and TV division began production of Tammy Cowins' life story as part of his next "BMF" franchise move. For those unaware, she was once BMF Entertainment's CEO and a close friend and business partner of Big Meech's. In fact, Cowins might be a big factor as to why 50 is even beefing with Meech right now. He seemed to suggest that Cowins knows about Meech's cooperation behind bars, so it seems like she and the Queens MC are in one corner whereas Rick Ross and Meech are in another.