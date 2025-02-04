Rick Ross Brutally Trolls 50 Cent Over His Beef With Big Meech

WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Rick Ross is laughing off 50 Cent's comments.

Rick Ross responded to 50 Cent complaining about Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory linking up with him on Instagram by trolling him in a new video. Recording himself in what appears to be a driveway, Ross imitated his long-time rival. "He took a picture with Rick Ross!" Ross mimicked while pretending to cry. "You like a hoe, n***a. Put your back against the wall and just slide down."

The drama stems from Big Meech teaming up with Ross for a "Welcome Home" concert in Florida, later this month. On Tuesday, 50 shared a picture of a rat on Instagram with the sentence, “I think I’m Big Meech," below it, while writing in the caption: "The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth." 50 famously executive produces the hit Starz series, BMF. He had teased a documentary with Tammy Cowin in another post on Instagram, earlier this week, as well. Cowin, who has been accused of being a police informant in the past, serves as a producer on BMF.

Rick Ross Speaks On 50 Cent's Recent Antics

Fans on social media have been sharing plenty of laughs in response to Rick Ross' trolling. "This n***a is a Maniac [laughing emojis] 50 got light female traits he can’t help it," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another remarked: "This n***a Ross is top 5 funniest rappers ever… he funny asf for that slide."

While 50 has been at odds with Ross for many years, his relationship with Meech only soured recently. When the Black Mafia Family founder got out of prison back in October, he posed for a photo with 50. In the caption, 50 wrote: "GreenLight Gang [clapper board emoji] Ultimate Hustler edition [camera emoji] Camera speed, rolling and action. BMF BIG MEECH.” It's unclear whether the feud could impact the upcoming season of BMF. 50's already said it will be the final season, although it's yet to receive a premiere date.

