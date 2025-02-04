50 Cent's Latest Antics Drag Lil Baby Into His Beef With Big Meech

50 Cent says that Lil Baby backed out of his performance at the "Welcome Home" concert for Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. The claim comes after 50 accused the Black Mafia Family founder of being a "rat" in a fiery post on Instagram on Tuesday. As for his latest antics, 50 reposted a video from social media user "Zipwitthedrip," who broke down how Lil Baby and others allegedly canceled their appearances at the event.

“The funny sh*t is they was saying @lilbaby pulled up on them in a Ferrari truck pockets full of money, and didn’t give them nothing,” 50 wrote while sharing the video. “Lil Baby was 5 when you got indicted WTF he owe you? Tammy Cowin coming soon!” As for his earlier post, on Tuesday, he shared a picture of a rat on Instagram with the sentence, “I think I’m Big Meech," below it, while writing in the caption: "The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth."

50 Cent Brings Up Lil Baby Amid Big Meech Feud

50 has been upset with Big Meech ever since he invited his long-time rival, Rick Ross, to perform at the concert. He began taking shots at Meech on social media after he posed for a photo with Ross. Ross addressed the drama in a video online on Tuesday. "He took a picture with Rick Ross!" Ross mimicked while pretending to cry. "You like a hoe, n***a. Put your back against the wall and just slide down."

Prior to Meech's teaming up with Rick Ross, he had been on good terms with 50. In addition to executive producing the BMF series for Starz, 50 posed for a photo of his own with Meech following his prison release, last October. “GreenLight Gang [clapper board emoji] Ultimate Hustler edition [camera emoji] Camera speed, rolling and action. BMF BIG MEECH," he captioned that post.