50 Cent's Latest Antics Drag Lil Baby Into His Beef With Big Meech

BY Cole Blake 675 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
26th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala Honoring Global Ambassador Guy Fieri
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: 50 Cent performs on stage during the 26th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala Honoring Global Ambassador Guy Fieri at Ice Palace Studios on November 16, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Best Buddies International)
50 Cent isn't happy with Big Meech.

50 Cent says that Lil Baby backed out of his performance at the "Welcome Home" concert for Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. The claim comes after 50 accused the Black Mafia Family founder of being a "rat" in a fiery post on Instagram on Tuesday. As for his latest antics, 50 reposted a video from social media user "Zipwitthedrip," who broke down how Lil Baby and others allegedly canceled their appearances at the event.

“The funny sh*t is they was saying @lilbaby pulled up on them in a Ferrari truck pockets full of money, and didn’t give them nothing,” 50 wrote while sharing the video. “Lil Baby was 5 when you got indicted WTF he owe you? Tammy Cowin coming soon!” As for his earlier post, on Tuesday, he shared a picture of a rat on Instagram with the sentence, “I think I’m Big Meech," below it, while writing in the caption: "The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth."

Read More: 50 Cent Goes After “Rat” Big Meech For Teaming Up With Rick Ross

50 Cent Brings Up Lil Baby Amid Big Meech Feud

50 has been upset with Big Meech ever since he invited his long-time rival, Rick Ross, to perform at the concert. He began taking shots at Meech on social media after he posed for a photo with Ross. Ross addressed the drama in a video online on Tuesday. "He took a picture with Rick Ross!" Ross mimicked while pretending to cry. "You like a hoe, n***a. Put your back against the wall and just slide down."

Prior to Meech's teaming up with Rick Ross, he had been on good terms with 50. In addition to executive producing the BMF series for Starz, 50 posed for a photo of his own with Meech following his prison release, last October. “GreenLight Gang [clapper board emoji] Ultimate Hustler edition [camera emoji] Camera speed, rolling and action. BMF BIG MEECH," he captioned that post.

Read More: Rick Ross Brutally Trolls 50 Cent Over His Beef With Big Meech

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces Music Rick Ross Brutally Trolls 50 Cent Over His Beef With Big Meech 2.2K
Caramella at Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino Celebrates Grand Opening Music 50 Cent Goes After “Rat” Big Meech For Teaming Up With Rick Ross 4.2K
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent & Big Meech Team Up To Tease Upcoming Collab 2.0K
"BMF" Season 2 Premiere - Red Carpet TV Lil Meech Has To Use A Step Stool To Pose Next To 50 Cent 2.2K