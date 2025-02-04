50 Cent Goes After “Rat” Big Meech For Teaming Up With Rick Ross

50 Cent implied Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory is a rat on Instagram with a fiery post directed at the Black Mafia Family (BMF) founder. The attack comes after Meech announced he's teaming up with 50's rival, Rick Ross, for a "Welcome Home" concert in Florida, later this month. 50 famously executive produces the hit Starz series, BMF.

50 shared a picture of a rat with the sentence, “I think I’m Big Meech," below it, while writing in the caption: "The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth." Fans shared their respect for 50 taking a stand in the comments section. "Gotta respect 50. It don’t matter who you are, he gonna hold you accountable for your actions," one user wrote. Another added: "The fact that these comments are showing how much ppl don’t understand PRINCIPLE AND LOYALTY is crazy." Check out 50's full post below.

50 Cent Calls Out Big Meech

Tammy Cowins serves as a producer on the BMF series, but she's been accused of allegedly working as a police informant. She previously served as Meech’s assistant and business partner. Further details on her "tell all" documentary are unclear, but it doesn't appear to bode well for Meech according to 50.