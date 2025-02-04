50 Cent Goes After “Rat” Big Meech For Teaming Up With Rick Ross

BY Cole Blake 4.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Caramella at Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino Celebrates Grand Opening
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 29: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the grand opening of Caramella at Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino on Dec. 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment )
50 Cent is furious with Big Meech.

50 Cent implied Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory is a rat on Instagram with a fiery post directed at the Black Mafia Family (BMF) founder. The attack comes after Meech announced he's teaming up with 50's rival, Rick Ross, for a "Welcome Home" concert in Florida, later this month. 50 famously executive produces the hit Starz series, BMF.

50 shared a picture of a rat with the sentence, “I think I’m Big Meech," below it, while writing in the caption: "The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth." Fans shared their respect for 50 taking a stand in the comments section. "Gotta respect 50. It don’t matter who you are, he gonna hold you accountable for your actions," one user wrote. Another added: "The fact that these comments are showing how much ppl don’t understand PRINCIPLE AND LOYALTY is crazy." Check out 50's full post below.

Read More: 50 Cent Wants ASAP Rocky's Trial Thrown Out After Seeing ASAP Relli's Outstanding Warrants

50 Cent Calls Out Big Meech

Tammy Cowins serves as a producer on the BMF series, but she's been accused of allegedly working as a police informant. She previously served as Meech’s assistant and business partner. Further details on her "tell all" documentary are unclear, but it doesn't appear to bode well for Meech according to 50.

Meech finally got out of prison, last October, after being sentenced to 30 years behind bars back in 2008. Shortly after his release, he and 50's relationship still appeared to be good, with the two posing for a picture together on social media. 50 captioned the post: “GreenLight Gang [clapper board emoji] Ultimate Hustler edition [camera emoji] Camera speed, rolling and action. BMF BIG MEECH.” As for the Starz series, 50 has already confirmed that the upcoming season will be it's last. The highly-anticipated fourth season still doesn't have a premiere date, however.

Read More: Tony Yayo On "Drink Champs": Eminem & G-Unit, Rap Beef, Street Life & More

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent & Big Meech Team Up To Tease Upcoming Collab 2.0K
Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gram 50 Cent Rocks Lil Meech's "BMF" Chain: "This Should Come With A Draco" 6.3K
"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York Premiere - After Party Pop Culture 50 Cent Wishes Happy Birthday To Lil Meech 21.7K
Bryan Bedder / Stringer / Getty Images, Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty Images Pop Culture 50 Cent Responds To Roger Stone After Being Accused Of Cheating Big Meech 11.0K