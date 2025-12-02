Lena The Plug Offers To Sleep With Blueface Under A Few Conditions

A few days ago, Lena The Plug and her husband Adam22 teamed up to tease an upcoming episode of their podcast, Plug Talk. The episode will feature none other than Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of Blueface's first two children.

"Yes it was awkward cracking my boy’s baby mama but she was such a sweet and attentive lover that the whole thing was a breeze," Adam captioned an Instagram post about the episode. "Can’t wait to run it back for round 2! Dropping next week on OF."

Of course, it didn't take long for Blueface to respond to all of this. He took to his Instagram Story earlier this week, claiming to have some plans of his own. "Adam, I will f*ck your wife, n****... on camera we can film it, for sure," he declared. "I get my percentage. But it's just me and your wife, no other d*cks. I don't wanna see your little pink d*ck, man."

Read More: Blueface Wants Payback After Adam22 Allegedly Slept With Jaidyn Alexis

Jaidyn Alexis Plug Talk

Now, Lena has hopped online to share take on all of this, admitting that she might be willing to give the "Thotiana" rapper a chance under a couple of basic conditions.

“Hey Blueface, I saw your little video," she said on Instagram yesterday. “At first, I wasn’t down. Normally I work with well-endowed, well-hung professionals, and you haven’t really proven yourself. But after a long conversation with my husband here, I’ve decided that I’m willing to make an exception. You have two weeks. That should be enough time to get tested, to get your stamina up, to just get all around prepared. I want you showered. You, me, a cameraman, and my husband sitting in a little chair in the corner watching us. Let’s go.”

At the time of writing, Blueface has not publicly responded to Lena's offer, so whether or not any of this will happen remains to be seen.