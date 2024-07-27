Rick Ross Offers 50 Cent A “Once-In-A-Lifetime” Business Opportunity Amid Feud

Rick Ross seems willing to put the past behind him.

It's no secret that Rick Ross and 50 Cent have had their fair share of differences in the past. Recently, however, Rozay revealed that he might be willing to put all of that in the past in the name of business. Earlier this week, the performer took to his Instagram Story to respond to a fan who asked him if he'd ever consider a truce. According to him, it's not off the table.

"I would, 50 Cent I see you raising money for your film ideas," he explained. "You asked a close friend of mine, I saw the renderings, the drawings of what you believe what your studio could be like in Shreveport. I'm gonna give you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come sit down at the table and present your ideas."

Rick Ross Willing To Consider A Truce With 50 Cent

Rick Ross suspects the partnership could be lucrative for both of them, though he adds that there are no guarantees. "I won't make you any promises," he said. "Men of business don't discuss the past. It's new money, I'll consider it. You know where I'm at financially. I could change your life." His offer came shortly after he clowned Fif for his ex-girlfriend Cuban Link seemingly starting a new fling with Travis Scott. In response to the shocking dating rumors, Ross declared that he'd be wearing Travis Scott sneakers all week, and even used 50 Cent's "Many Men" lyrics against him.