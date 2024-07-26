Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, & Big Sean Preach The Gospel Of Hustle On DJ Premier's "Ya Don't Stop"

Premier has everyone rapping in tip-top form.

If you want to be able to succeed and live a fulfilling life, you are going to need a hardworking mindset. That is something that Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Big Sean and DJ Premier certainly have, as all four music titans land on one track called "Ya Don't Stop". This is the latter's newest release, and it follows-up "Gonna Be Me (the friendship song)" with O.A.R. and Brady Watt most recently. However, it also comes after collaborations with Chance the Rapper, Nas, Snoop Dogg and Daz Dillinger, as well as Russ. With so many big-time voices and just three minutes of run time, how does it all come together?

In our opinion, DJ Premier has another successful offering here with "Ya Don't Stop". Leading up to it's release, some fans were pointing out that Ross and Wayne were going to be on this record. This would not even be a subplot a few years ago. However, with Drake being is Rozay's crosshairs and Weezy mostly being okay with The Boy (maybe?), things are different. Thankfully, the chemistry is solid all around. Big Sean ties everything up nicely with his catchy hook that centers the song's focus on grinding to live lavishly. Wayne probably has the best performance of everyone, as he continues to shred his feature appearances lately.

"Ya Don't Stop"- DJ Premier, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, & Big Sean

Quotable Lyrics: