Lil Wayne Namedrops Kanye West & Kim Kardashian On New Mike WiLL Made-It & Lil Yachty Collab

Lil Wayne continues to deliver.

Earlier this week, Mike WiLL Made-It unleashed his new track alongside Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty, "High3r." Already, the song has received a ton of praise from fans, who have taken a liking to Wayne's verse in particular. In it, he namedrops both Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to make an apparent drug reference. "My plug contact is Kim K/ I call him when I need Ye," he rhymes.

Social media users are commending Weezy for his creativity here, and looking back on his and Ye's history. Lil Wayne has always had good things to say about the Yeezy founder, even after he sparked controversy with antisemitic remarks. During an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast last year, for example, he claimed that Ye's musical talent means that he'll find success no matter what.

Fans Praise Lil Wayne For New Verse

"He's a genius… What I mean by that is he can stop being Kanye West at any time and start being Kanye East and be the best at that as well," he explained at the time. "He's a genius when it comes to music. Whatever route he wanna go, he's gonna be packing arenas." While Lil Wayne continues to deliver hits, Ye recently left fans disappointed by not dropping his joint project with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 2.