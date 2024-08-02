Kanye West Didn't Drop "VULTURES 2" And The Internet Is Devastated

Fans aren't surprised, just disappointed.

Kanye West is the rapper who cried wolf. He has said some outlandish things during his time in the spotlight, but he can't seem to help himself when it comes to false release dates. VULTURES 2 was supposed to drop back in March. Then, it got pushed back. April, then May. No? Don't worry, Kanye promised fans that August 2 was the day. Well, August 2 has arrived, and still, no new album. He has gotten the hopes of fans up yet again, and they're not happy.

The August 2 release date was always sketchy. Yeezy.com was wiped clean, and the only page on the site read: "ALL ORDERS FULFILLED VULTURES 2 COMING AUGUST 2ND." Seemed pretty clear that the album was going to be released. Then, the page with the release date disappeared. Within a few hours, though, the "AUGUST 2ND" was wiped from the site. The bit about orders being fulfilled remained, but suddenly an early August date seemed as unlikely as the dates that preceded it. Turns out, the skeptics were right. It's been six months since VULTURES 2 was originally supposed to drop, and Kanye West has yet to deliver.

Kanye West Fans Doubt The Album Will Ever Drop

To say that fans were angry would be an understatement. It felt like everybody was waiting for the clock to strike midnight so they could voice their frustration. The usual batch of memes were posted. We got to see Jesse Pinkman yell "He can't keep getting away with this" a couple dozen times. The thing that was distinct, though, was the sense of predictability. Fans knew that the odds of getting VULTURES 2 were slim, and are accepting the idea that it may never be released. "Initial thoughts," one user sarcastically tweeted. "VULTURES 2 didn't drop."