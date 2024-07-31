Kanye West Finally Sells Malibu Mansion After Slashing Price By $14 Million

Ye did not make a profit.

Kanye West's reputation has made a 180. The artist once hailed for his vision and perfectionism has become infamous for abandoning projects. The rapper has announced, then shelved, a dozen albums in the last decade. A similarly scattered thought process was applied to the renovation of West's home in Malibu. The rapper reportedly gutted the house with the intention of remodeling it. Instead, he made it significantly less valuable by the time he found a buyer.

Kanye West found said buyer on July 25. According to TMZ, the rapper's Malibu estate went into Escrow following a lengthy stint on the market. He enlisted the help of Selling Sunsets realtor Jason Oppenheim, and evidently, the reality star came through. Oppenheim pitched the estate as an "open canvas" for an adventurous homeowner to remodel to their liking. It's an ironic pitch, given that is exactly what Kanye West was going for when he gutted it. The rapper purchased his Malibu home in December 2021. He spent over $57 million on the estate, which spans 4,000 square feet and includes four bed rooms and five bathrooms.

Kanye West Bought The Mansion For $57 Million In 2021

Unfortunately, Kanye West was not able to make his money back. He reportedly chopped $14 million off the initial asking price, due to the fact that the estate is currently unlivable. TMZ claims that most of the rooms in the mansion don't even have walls. While the readjusted price was $39 million, the outlet says that the price the buyer agreed to pay for West's estate is still unknown. It's possible the rapper had to settle for a price even lower than his slashed offer.