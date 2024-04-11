Ye Makes Substantial Cuts To Asking Price For Stripped-Down Mansion

Earlier this year, Ye, formerly Kanye West, listed his Malibu mansion for sale. The property plays an interesting role in his past few years. He famously stripped the mansion down of almost everything you'd typically need to live in it. What's left has no glass or electricity and is missing multiple walls and a roof. The property has unsurprisingly fallen victim to the physical deterioration of being left outside and stands out quite drastically from the surrounding beach front properties.

Back in January, West listed the unique property for sale. It was originally listed for a staggering $53 million price tag. While the location is ideal the home itself would likely take millions in renovations for anyone to ever live in it again. The four bedroom five bathroom home unsurprisingly didn't sell and West has just made a significant price cut to the listing. According to TMZ it's now for sale for a full $14 million less than the original asking price, sitting at $39 million. Check out some of the newest pictures of the home below.

Ye Makes A Substantial Price Drop To Malibu Home

Earlier today a new photo of Ye with Yung Lean and Rich The Kid hit the internet. Fans are hoping he's hard at work on VULTURES 2 the second of three volumes he promised to drop this year. Rich The Kid contributes a feature to the hit song "CARNIVAL" from VULTURES 1. The track reached number one earlier this year and has been one of the biggest hits of 2024 so far.

The album is now more than a month past it's originally announced release date. Ye and Ty Dolla $ign also had to cancel a previously announced listening party recently. The delays have only further contributed to fan frustration around the controversial rapper's output. What do you think of Kanye West dropping the price of his mansion by $14 million? Do you think the mansion will ever sell in its current condition? Let us know in the comment section below.

