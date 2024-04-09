Ye & Ty Dolla $ign Postpone Step Pyramid Of Djoser Listening Experience, Fans' Frustrations Continue

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign have just decided to postpone their show at the Step Pyramind of Djoser. What was going to be a thrilling moment for their die-hard fans, now has no definite future. According to HipHopDX, Venture Lifestyle, who was helping put this show together, informed the public of this news. They announced this on their Instagram page in a lengthy update. "Ye’s concert at Saqqara Pyramids is postponed," they wrote.

"The anticipated hi-fidelty audio experience taking place in the Step Pyramid of Djoser, Saqqara, has been postponed, along with other Ye tour dates in April, upon Ye’s team’s request. This listening experience remains scheduled to take place in Saqqara during 2024. The new date will be announced soon." Additionally, Venture Lifestyle went onto clarify that you can ask for a refund or retain the ticket for when the show happens at its later date.

Another Ye & Ty Listening Experience Bites The Dust

However, that explanation expectedly did not do much to quell the fans anger for this. One person clearly spent a lot of money on this trip and show. "Naah This is not acceptable like I already bought a flight ticket and I booked a hotel so it's really not acceptable." Additionally, others would rather know if it will eventually be shut down for good in the future. Just last month, Ye and Ty canceled six separate shows. So, you can see why people are growing tired of this.

