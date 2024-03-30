Ye & Ty Dolla $ign Cancel All Six Recent "VULTURES 1 & 2 Listening Experiences" Hours Later

Fans have been impatiently waiting for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign to drop the second installment in the VULTURES trilogy. We got the first entry back on February 10 with tracks like "CARNIVAL," as well as "BURN" being standout moments. After the duo did a pretty good job at following their release schedule, most were not all that surprised when VULTURES 2 was nowhere to be seen on March 8. With that in mind, most will be not shocked to know that Ye and Ty have just canceled the VULTURES 1 & 2 listening experiences.

Earlier today, the recording duo announced six new venues for VULTURES listening experiences. The cities that were going to play host were Washington DC, Nashville, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, Pittsburgh, and Charlotte. Unfortunately, that excitement has been short lived. According to HipHopDX, all of the shows for the aforementioned locations have been taken off Ye's Ticketmaster webpage.

Ye & Ty's Rollout Around VULTURES Continues To Be Messy

Additionally, they also reported that the Florida sites posted on their Instagram accounts, revealing the cancelations. The Amalie Arena and Amerant Bank Arena accounts said, "We regret to report that due to the time constraints for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign to curate production and meet logistic requirements, the upcoming dates for the VULTURES 1&2 listening experience will need to be revisited at a later date." Ye nor Ty have spoken out about this as of yet.

