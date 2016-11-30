cancel show
- MusicSummrs' Crew Issues Threats, Reportedly Forces Homixide Gang To Cancel ConcertSeems like the threats got to Homixide Gang.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicFredo Bang Says He Cancelled Concert After Promoter Was RobbedFredo Bang says the promoter is now mad at him for canceling the show. By Aron A.
- MusicMoneybagg Yo's Feeling The Economic Impact Of COVID-19The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted the economy from small mom & pop shops to major acts in the entertainment industry.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Drops Out Of Saudi Arabia Concert After Facing BacklashNicki Minaj's decision comes at the heels the Human Rights Foundation calling for the rapper to cancel her show in Saudi Arabia.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Jessica Jones" Star Krysten Ritter Talks Chances Of Reprising RoleWill we ever see Jessica Jones again?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Revival Petition Reaches Over 100,000 PeopleWill the fans save the show?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicAriana Grande Cancels New Year's Eve Performance Due To IllnessAriana Grande was forced to sit on the sidelines because of a reported bout with bronchitis.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAshanti Concert Gets Canceled After Selling 24 TicketsAshanti was replacing Teyana Taylor. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRoseanna Barr Says She's Moving To Israel After Apologizing To LiberalsRoseanne wishes she never apologized to the Left. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsMichelle Wolf's Netflix Talk Show Canceled For Lack Of ViewersWolf no longer has a home at Netflix. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Wayne Reportedly Canceled Panorama Show Because He "Didn't Want To Do It"Weezy blamed his no-show on "mother nature."By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsRoseanne Barr Believes Her Show Was Canceled Because She Voted For TrumpRoseanne must be confused. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDJ Khaled's Wireless Festival No-Show Was Known By Organizers Months AgoDJ Khaled was eventually replaced with Drake.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKevin Gates' Wife Dreka Reveals Why He Has Been M.I.A. Since Prison ReleaseKevin Gates has been given strict travel restrictions by the Illinois Correctional Institute.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Performed In Philadelphia Despite The Show Being Canceled6ix9ine cares not for any canceled shows as he will still show up.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Added To Rick Ross Lawsuit For Cancelling ConcertLil Uzi Vert is being sued for taking show money, but not performing.By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment50 Cent Announces "Power" Premiere & Season 6 Renewal50 Cent opens the day with major announcements for fans of television's "Power."By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Claps Back At Promoter After Cash Transaction Went AwryCardi B explains why her upcoming Canadian show was canceled.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Cancels Australian Shows Due To Visa IssuesAustralian Young Thug fans will have to wait until the next time he comes to their country.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay Z Cancels “4:44” Concert In Nebraska Due To Technical DifficultiesJay Z is forced to cancel his show in Nebraska due to technical difficulties.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicA Tribe Called Quest Cancel Bay Area Show At The Last MinuteA Tribe Called Quest lets down their fans.By Matt F
- MusicDJ Khaled, Tinashe Cancel Their Upcoming New York State Fair ShowsDJ Khaled and Tinashe are bowing out.By Matt F
- MusicYelawolf Has Kanye-Esque Onstage Meltdown & Cancels "Trial By Fire" TourYelawolf has cancelled his "Trial By Fire" tour after stopping a show mid-performance and attempting to fight a fan. By Angus Walker