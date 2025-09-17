d4vd has decided to pull the plug on his tour for a bit as this harrowing dead body investigation continues to ramp up. Per a report from Kurrco, the 20-year-old has canceled his WITHERED tour stop in Seattle. He has been performing since this "death investigation" got underway on September 9.
However, authorities have been discovering more and more details in the last 24 hours or so, leading to d4vd's decision to focus on this case. Yesterday, the "severely decomposed" remains were more clearly identified as a 5'1", 71-pound female. Earlier today, the deceased's name, age, and a key detail were revealed.
The body is of a 15-year-old girl named Celeste Rivas who has a "Shhh…" tattoo on her finger. Allegedly, d4vd has the same ink on his right index finger. TMZ says that it's only been seen in photos of the superstar since September of last year.
Celeste's mom spoke with the outlet, expressing that she became suspicious after her daughter's body was found in d4vd's car. She alleges that Celeste said her boyfriend's name was David at one point. The 15-year-old went missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in April 2024.
It's worth noting that d4vd is not yet a suspect nor has he been charged.
d4vd WITHERED World Tour
Moreover, this "Shhh..." tattoo is a fairly popular one. Celebrities like Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan, and others are also known to have it. d4vd has been working with the authorities over this last week or so though.
One of his reps previously stated, "d4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities."
Fans online are growing a bit more worried about the artist on social media's potential involvement, though since he's not performing later tonight. Underneath Kurrco's post, sleuths have dug up alleged screenshots from the singer's past Discord chat rooms where fans were gossiping about Celeste Rivas dating him.
Take these with a massive grain of salt though as much more is to come on this situation. d4vd's next potential show is in San Francisco on Friday, September 19. However, there's no word if he's canceled that performance yet.