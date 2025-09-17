D4vd's Cryptic Resurfaced Tweet Sparks Grooming Accusations

2024 Lollapalooza Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: d4vd performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)
The post is resurfacing as police are investigating a decomposed body that was found in a car registered to D4vd.

A post from D4vd on X (formerly Twitter) is going viral on social media after authorities found a dismembered corpse in a Tesla registered to the singer, earlier this month. In the post, D4vd writes: "When i was writing this i got a noti from you, as you were talking about wanting to be with your mom and your sister again, 'take me where i belong' but our circumstances won’t allow us to be in our ideal situations, we gotta push through it bro." The statement is in reply to two previously deleted posts.

In the replies, fans are accusing him of grooming. "I’m screaming crying and throwing up because i’ve been listening to your music since this era and it was about you being a predator and unaliving a girl????" one user wrote. Another wrote: "Nah n***a you are sick. Taking advantage of a CHILD is already horrible, but to compound it by taking her life from her is unspeakable. Only one cure for people like you."

Earlier this week, authorities identified the body of the person in D4vd's car. She was a 15-year-old girl named Celeste Rivas, who previously went missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in April 2024. D4vd has yet to comment on the situation personally and has not been charged with any crimes. A member of his team already confirmed that he has been cooperating with authorities. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” his spokesperson said in a statement.

Read More: D4vd Allegedly Has Matching Tattoo With 15-Year-Old Found In His Tesla

Celeste Rivas D4vd
D4vd Post
Image via X (formerly Twitter)

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that both Rivas and D4vd allegedly have the same tattoo of the letters "Shhh…" on their fingers. They note that the tattoo on D4vd's finger has only been visible in photos of him since September 2024. Before that, he didn't appear to have the tattoo.

The investigation began as D4vd was performing on his Withered world tour. He's currently scheduled to return to Los Angeles on September 20 for a concert at The Greek Theatre.

Read More: D4vd Investigation Hits Brick Wall As LAPD Fails To Connect The Dots

