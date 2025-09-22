The discovery of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas' corpse in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd continues to make waves. As social media sleuths dig into the "Here With Me" singer's past, one cryptic TikTok comment from 2024 has resurfaced. "Waiting for LAPD to get your a** for messing with a 13 year old girl," it reads, per TMZ.

The nature of D4vd's alleged relationship to Rivas, if he had one, remains unclear. In recent days, it's been reported that the 20-year-old had the same "Shhh" tattoo as the teen, who went missing in Lake Elsinore last year. A leaked D4vd song featuring the name Celeste also resurfaced earlier this month.

"Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed," he sings.

D4vd & Celeste Rivas

d4vd performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 15, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

D4vd has since canceled most of the remaining shows on his "Withered" world tour. He has not been named a suspect in Rivas' death. Last week, officials were seen conducting a search of the Los Angeles home he's been renting. Reportedly, they seized a computer from the home, along with other unspecified materials.

Rivas' family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs related to her funeral. “As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week,” a statement from them begins. “She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss.”

An emotional vigil was held in Lake Elsinore last night, where members of the community gathered to remember Rivas. Some of the residents who spoke with ABC 7 Los Angeles called for justice, with one theorizing that "whatever happened to her wasn't just an accident."