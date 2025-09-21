Masika Kalysha is never one to hold back her thoughts, and her latest Instagram Story has sparked conversation about music, violence, and accountability. On September 19, the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star called out rising artist D4vd, drawing a sharp comparison to embattled Florida rapper YNW Melly.

In a passionate message, Kalysha described the dangers young women face when rebelling against parents and falling into toxic relationships. She painted a grim scenario of a teenage girl believing she had found love with an older boyfriend, only to end up harmed or worse. Linking that to D4vd, Kalysha accused the singer-songwriter of foreshadowing violence in his music, claiming he penned lyrics about killing a girl before the alleged act occurred.

“You don’t have the brain capacity to make certain decisions, which is why you’re supposed to listen to your parents,” she said. “This little girl thought she knew it all… and ended up killed, dead, by this n***a. This n***a wrote a song about f***in’ killing her before she was killed."

Masika Kalysha Compares D4vd & YNW Melly

She went further, likening the situation to YNW Melly’s controversial trajectory. “Different situations, but it’s kind of like Melly,” Kalysha continued. “When he wrote the song about killing his friends, then he killed his friends… Like, why is this nasty n***a not in jail. It’s disgusting.”

Kalysha also criticized the morbid imagery tied to both artists, pointing out D4vd’s use of caskets in his shows while condemning Melly’s well-documented court battle. She left no ambiguity about her stance on Melly, saying flatly, “Melly definitely did it. We know that.”

Her broader message targeted predatory behavior, slamming older men who pursue underage girls. “Any grown-ass man that wants a little ass girl is a sicko anyway,” she declared. “Like already prison. Jail.”

For Kalysha, the connection between art and action is impossible to ignore. Her comments reflect a growing debate about how much weight to give lyrics when they echo violent outcomes. By linking D4vd and YNW Melly, she framed their music not as harmless expression but as disturbing signs of premeditation.