d4vd's Discord Mod Says They Didn't Know Celeste's Age Or Missing Status

The alleged Discord moderator said they didn't know Celeste Rivas was underage or missing and said they no longer associate with d4vd.

While d4vd hasn't said pretty much anything at all about the investigation into the dead body in his car, everything around him is shifting a lot. Police haven't presented him with charges or connected him at all to the investigation, and his representatives say he is cooperating. The singer's inner circle and other affiliations, though, are pretty rocky at the moment.

TMZ reports that his Discord server's moderator sent a message explaining that team's alleged perspective. First, the mod clarified their alleged extent of knowledge about Celeste Rivas, the 15-year-old girl found in d4vd's abandoned Tesla's trunk. Per this statement, they claim that they did not know her true age and assumed she was 18 or 19 based on her limited presence on these platforms. Also, the statement claims that they didn't know she was missing because most of them don't live in California, where authorities filed the missing persons report in April of 2024.

Furthermore, the moderator's message claims little communication between their team and the Queens native or his management. They said they didn't pick up Celeste Rivas Hernandez's full name in the server in real time because the chat would go too fast whenever he would ping all users.

d4vd And Celeste

Perhaps most significantly, the message also included the team's response to this general scandal. "The majority of the staff team has left the server, and we no longer associate with David," the statement read. "We do not support his actions in any capacity. Our priority has always been the well-being of members in this community. We are deeply saddened by the situation and extend our prayers to Celeste's family. May she rest in peace, and may her family receive justice." The message also linked the GoFundMe page for Rivas' funeral service and to support her family.

Given the mod's message's inclusion of the company, Twitch reportedly told TMZ that the Discord moderator in question is not one of their employees and that this statement is not on their behalf. It's important to clarify that the investigation into this d4vd case remains murky and ongoing, so exercise caution.

