underage girl
- WrestlingWWE's Velveteen Dream Responds To Allegations From Underage GirlVelveteen Dream was recently accused of sending sexually explicit photos to a minor.By Alexander Cole
- MusicR. Kelly Sex Tape Details: Singer Says "Give Me That 14-Year-Old P****"Attorney Michael Avenatti revealed disturbing details about one of the new R. Kelly tapes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNew R. Kelly Video Shows Him Sexually Assaulting Underage GirlA new video "clearly" shows R. Kelly sexually assaulting an underage girl.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine's Freedom At Risk With Sentencing Only Three Weeks Away6ix9ine may very well be facing jail time. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicR. Kelly Accused Of Sexual Abuse By Two More WomenThe list of allegations against R. Kelly continues to grow. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicR. Kelly's Attorney & Assistant Resign Due To Latest Sexual Misconduct AllegationsThings are looking bad for R. Kelly.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicTekashi69 Talks Beefs, Charges & Clashes With Charlamagne On Breakfast ClubTekashi 6ix9ine addressed his sex crime allegations on the Breakfast Club.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Releases Statement Denying Allegations Of WrongdoingR. Kelly is attempting to clear his name.By Matt F