Skin-Crawling Footage Of Diddy Asking A 13-Year-Old Child Actress To A VMA After-party Resurfaces Online

Coincidentally (and disturbingly) this comes to light after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Since Diddy's arrest late last month, people across the internet have been digging up old footage of the disgraced mogul. Most of the clips have to do with his infamous parties and alleged "freak offs." To no one's surprise, they are all pretty unsettling and sort of prove most of the allegation set upon his feet. They have arose pretty frequently, so seeing another one resurface today is hardly shocking. The only reason these catch our attention is because they continue to be even creepier every time. In this case a short clip reveals that Diddy once asked a then 13-year-old Daveigh Chase (actress) if she was attending the after-party following the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

He approached Chase in a pretty cringey manner and asked, "You comin' to the after-party tonight?" She then nodded her head in reply and that really got Diddy ecstatic. He lets out a loud and elongated laugh and that's the end of the footage. While it is short in length, it's effects are surely going to be long-lasting for those who come across the video.

Diddy Continues To Enrage The Internet

Disturbingly, this comes to light shortly after a new lawsuit from a Jane Doe who alleges she was raped when she was 13 in 2000. According to the suit acquired by OK! Magazine, this occurred at another VMA after-party. She claims she was trying to find a place to lie down and did so in an empty bedroom. The legal papers say, "Soon after, [Sean] Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room. Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party!'" It gets even more harrowing from there, "Combs then threw Plaintiff toward another male celebrity, Celebrity A, who removed Plaintiff’s clothes as she grew more and more disoriented. Plaintiff was held down by Celebrity A who vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched. After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while the Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched. Combs attempted to force Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him, but she resisted by hitting Combs in the neck; he stopped."

Again, it's another disgraceful look for the embattled mogul while he continues to await trial in jail.