Diddy Chooses His Last Words In Resurfaced Clip And Let's Just Say They Haven't Aged Well

It's hard to look back on the entire career trajectory of Diddy and not see things under a darker, more sinister context these days. While all the allegations against him remain just that, allegations, the scale and seriousness of the federal and civil claims against him are harrowing to reckon with. Also, the leaked video of Sean Combs assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway did not help this public perception, either. The most recent example of all this is a resurfaced clip of him on the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party series. In it, Puff picks what his last words would be: "I did it."

Of course, social media reacted wildly to this, calling this out as allegedly incriminating, wholly bizarre, or at the very least, a result of horrible timing and horrible coincidence. Obviously, we can't assume that every single thing Diddy said and did over the past 30-plus years has to do with his current scandal. But that context is now impossible to fully escape. As for updates on his federal trial, his legal team filed a motion to prohibit more extrajudicial statements from potential witnesses and prosecutors.

Diddy's Choice Of Last Words

Elsewhere, folks like hip-hop journalist Touré are looking back at their own years-old experiences with Diddy under a new light. "I saw the sort of full Puff thing in this story," he told DJ Vlad of the time he criticized a bar from Combs in an album review. "'Cause first, he was nice and cool. [...] Very awkward. [...] He's being nice, like, 'Can you take that out?' I could never go to Rolling Stone and say, 'Hey, Diddy asked me to take a line out of my review.' No, that's insane. I could never do that, I would never do that. [...] What you said was wack! So then he starts to get upset, and he's yelling at me. I do remember him saying, 'I will end your career.'"