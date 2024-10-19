DL Hughley Eviscerates Diddy In Roast-Heavy Rant On Big Boy's Neighborhood

The comedian had some strong words for Sean Combs' fall from grace.

The Diddy scandal has elicited a lot of sadly amused reactions on social media despite the very serious nature of the allegations against him. While joking around is never a crime, some folks on social media thinks that some celebrities and public figures are too quick to kick him while he's down, claiming that karma will eventually come back around. Moreover, the latest example of this was DL Hughley on Big Boy's recent radio show. The comedian made a lot of jokes about the Bad Boy mogul's situation, and about things that don't even directly relate to the allegations.

"Every day I wake up, I'm like, 'I'm glad I ain't Puffy,'" D.L. Hughley expressed concerning Diddy. "Like, he went from a private jet to a bike. Hey, man, I haven't trusted Puffy since he came up with peach Ciroc. Any n***a that come up with peaches and vodka... But remember the prosecutor with the evidence, and the AK-47 with the serial number scratched out? The thousand bottles of baby oil? Nick Cannon got 900 kids, and he ain't even got a thousand bottles of baby oil. Listen... Nobody has that! [Costco] said, 'We ain't got that.'"

D.L. Hughley Speaks On Diddy

Then, D.L. Hughley spoke on the alleged 800 confiscated dildos that federal authorities found during the raids on Diddy's homes. Finally, he spoke on how the criminal justice system "arrested the '90s" by incarcerating Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, and now Sean Combs. "If you been on Nick At Nite, you going to jail," Hughley joked. Of course, there were some comical moments and assessments throughout, but not much beyond that. But the stand-up star shouldn't be held as a sole culprit of this phenomenon when the rest of the world is also engaging in this humor.

As for the Diddy case itself, the last update we got on it was a motion from prosecutors urging the appeals court to uphold the judge's denial of bail. On or around November 4, we will know whether the appeals court agrees, and whether or not he will secure bond after multiple failed attempts. So the trial could change quite quickly.