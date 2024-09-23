DL Hughley Clowns Janet Jackson For Conspiratorial Take On Kamala Harris

DL Hughley went off on Janet Jackson.

DL Hughley went after Janet Jackson on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday after the iconic singer made headlines for claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris isn't Black. Trolling her for the conspiratorial take, Hughley jokingly accused Jackson of "breathing through the nose of a white woman."

"JanetJacksons interview sounded like a #Trump rally! FYI!! It's a little ironic to question whether someone is black while you're breathing through the nose of a white woman! #TeamDl," he wrote in one post. Following it up, he added: "KamalaHarris looks the way she does cuz she has mom from India and a dad from Jamaica! #JanetJackson looks the way she does cuz she has a plastic surgeon! #TeamDl," as well as "All I know is #Kamala looks like she did when she was in Oakland! But Janet don't look like she did when she was Penny! What the hell was in that iron??"

Kamala Harris Speaks During A Rally In Wisconsin

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at the Alliant Energy Center on September 20, 2024, in Madison, Wisconsin. Harris spoke to a capacity crowd of 10,500 during the event. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Jackson had been speaking with The Guardian for an interview published on Saturday when she spread the disinformation. “‘Well, you know what they supposedly said?’” Jackson told the news outlet. “‘She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.’” When The Guardian explained that Harris is both Black and Indian, Jackson countered: “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

DL Hughley Calls Out Janet Jackson