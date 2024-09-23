DL Hughley Clowns Janet Jackson For Conspiratorial Take On Kamala Harris

BYCole Blake503 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 4
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 22: Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley speaks onstage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
DL Hughley went off on Janet Jackson.

DL Hughley went after Janet Jackson on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday after the iconic singer made headlines for claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris isn't Black. Trolling her for the conspiratorial take, Hughley jokingly accused Jackson of "breathing through the nose of a white woman."

"JanetJacksons interview sounded like a #Trump rally! FYI!! It's a little ironic to question whether someone is black while you're breathing through the nose of a white woman! #TeamDl," he wrote in one post. Following it up, he added: "KamalaHarris looks the way she does cuz she has mom from India and a dad from Jamaica! #JanetJackson looks the way she does cuz she has a plastic surgeon! #TeamDl," as well as "All I know is #Kamala looks like she did when she was in Oakland! But Janet don't look like she did when she was Penny! What the hell was in that iron??"

Read More: Janet Jackson Sparks Outrage Online For Her Controversial Kamala Harris Take

Kamala Harris Speaks During A Rally In Wisconsin

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at the Alliant Energy Center on September 20, 2024, in Madison, Wisconsin. Harris spoke to a capacity crowd of 10,500 during the event. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Jackson had been speaking with The Guardian for an interview published on Saturday when she spread the disinformation. “‘Well, you know what they supposedly said?’” Jackson told the news outlet. “‘She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.’” When The Guardian explained that Harris is both Black and Indian, Jackson countered: “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

DL Hughley Calls Out Janet Jackson

Hughley previously voiced his support for Harris at the Democratic National Convention. Check out Hughley's full post about Jackson below. Be on the lookout for further updates on DL Hughley and Kamala Harris on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Donald Trump Insinuates Kamala Harris Participated In Diddy’s “Freak Offs” With Fake Photo

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...