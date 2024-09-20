Donald Trump Insinuates Kamala Harris Participated In Diddy’s “Freak Offs” With Fake Photo

Donald Trump is using Diddy's arrest to diss Kamala Harris.

Following Diddy's arrest and indictment this week, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to go after Kamala Harris. The former president reposted a fake photo of the Vice President standing next to Diddy, except the original photo actually featured her ex, Montel Williams. The caption questions whether or not she's ever taken part in one of Diddy's "freak offs."

Diddy's aforementioned indictment describes these freak offs as "elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded." The undoctored version of the photo of Harris and Williams has surfaced in the past, prompting Trump's supporters to accuse her of using celebrities for clout.

Donald Trump Uses Diddy Arrest To Throw Jabs At Kamala Harris

TOPSHOT - Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a town hall meeting at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, on September 17, 2024. The event is moderated by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

This is far from the first time Trump has spread false narratives about Harris' personal life, however. Last month, he also shared a video accusing her of exchanging oral sex for political power. While his insinuations are certainly upsetting, they don't necessarily come as a surprise. As for Diddy and his legal battle, he's been charged with "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution" according to TMZ.

If convicted, the Bad Boy Records founder faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life. He was denied pre-trial release on bail for a second time earlier this week. What do you think of Donald Trump sharing a fake photo of Kamala Harris and Diddy? What about him questioning whether or not she attended any of his alleged freak offs? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.