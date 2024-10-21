Donald Trump Sparks Social Media Jokes By Working A Shift At McDonald's

The 2024 election cycle is heating up.

Donald Trump stopped by a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania on Sunday to work a shift at the fast food restaurant as the 2024 presidential election cycle heats up. In doing so, he learned how to make the fries and helped hand them out to customers at the drive-through window. Expectedly, clips of the campaign event have been going viral on social media.

“It requires great expertise, actually, to do it right and to do it fast,” Trump said at one point. When asked about increasing the minimum wage, Trump dodged giving a definitive answer. “These people work hard. They’re great," he said. "I just saw something … a process that’s beautiful.”

Donald Trump Speaks During Rally In Pennsylvania

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage during a town hall event at the Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans on social media have been posting plenty of jokes in response to the move. "Trump is working a shift at McDonalds right now, for no reason other than to troll Kamala for lying. That’s it. Say what you want about him, but the man is objectively hilarious," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "If he loses this is going quadruple platinum on here," another wrote of the clips. One more user joked: "Not him already training for when he loses the election."

Donald Trump Works A Shift At McDonald's

Check out some of the clips of Trump working at McDonald's below. A day beforehand, Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania and welcomed former Steelers legends Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell to the stage to endorse him. On the other hand, Kamala Harris campaigned with Usher in Atlanta on Saturday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on Donald Trump and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.