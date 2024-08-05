YG's Hatred For Donald Trump Still Runs Deep

YG debated Adin Ross over the issue of Donald Trump.

YG is still not a fan of Donald Trump and labeled the former President "racist" during an interview with Adin Ross on Sunday. The West Coast rapper famously teamed up with Nipsey Hussle for the 2016 single, "FDT (F*ck Donald Trump)." A key part of the debate centered around police brutality and the idea of giving officers federal immunity.

“I’m Black,” YG began. “I got a lot of homies and friends that done been in police brutality situations where they ain’t really do nothing wrong. Police trippin’ out and n****s end up dead or f*cked up in jail. Trump, he thinks different and I don’t f*ck with that.”

YG Performs At Rolling Loud In Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rapper YG performs onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

From there, the topic turned to the killing of Sonya Massey, who was fatally shot by a police officer after she dialed 911 with fears of a break-in. “She called the police to come protect and serve her and she end up getting shot in the face. What type of sh*t is that?” he questioned. “That muthaf*cka needs to go under the jail.” Ross attempted to argue that the officer in that case was charged, but YG retorted: "Yeah but Trump is trying to change that." The former president has mentioned supporting “immunity from prosecution” for officers in the past. YG continued: “We talking about police brutality. We not talking about laws back in the day when weed was illegal. We’re talking about police brutality on innocent Black muthaf*ckas who was in the wrong, who didn’t have a gun.”

