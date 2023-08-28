YG Is Selling Donald Trump Mugshot Merch

For those who don’t know, Donald Trump turned himself in at Fulton County Jail last week. He’s facing various RICO charges stemming from his alleged attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. He was released on a $200K bond almost immediately, but that didn’t stop social media users from having a field day with the situation. Countless people were eagerly anticipating his mugshot, which the former president eventually shared on his own social media accounts.

As expected, Trump capitalized on the situation, and started selling merch featuring the image. He’s selling coffee mugs, posters, bumper stickers, t-shirts, and more. All of the mugshot merch also features the slogan “never surrender,” and the proceeds are going towards his 2024 campaign. With that being said, YG has now taken to social media, revealing that he’s selling his own Trump mugshot merch.

Read More: Tyga & YG Reconnect On Turnt Up New “PARTy T1M3” Single

YG’s Trump Mugshot T-Shirts Say He’s “F*CKED”

Now, those who don’t want to support the campaign can rock t-shirts that say “F*CKED” underneath the historical image from YG’s lifestyle brand 4HUNNID. This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, as YG hasn’t been quiet about his stance on the former president. He famously dropped the track “FDT,” which stands for “F*ck Donald Trump,” back in 2016 alongside Nipsey Hussle.

As expected, the mugshot’s reveal resulted in a barrage of memes, jokes, and edits on social media. Someone even decided to put Gunna’s face over Trump’s. Several artists have also weighed in on the debacle, sharing their takes on his arrest. Plies, who’s known to be vocal with his feelings towards Trump shared his thoughts on Twitter. “I Will Not Be Referring To Donald J Trump By His Name Anymore!!! From Here On Out I Will Be Referring To Him As ‘Inmate P01135809,'” he wrote. Chief Keef also chimed in, claiming that the former president will “run the prison.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on YG.

Read More: YG Thought 2pac Was Secretly Still Alive Until Seeing His Mother Break Down

[Via]