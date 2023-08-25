Donald Trump Breaks His Silence Amid Mugshot Reveal

Donald Trump turned himself in at Fulton County Jail yesterday (August 24), on various charges surrounding his alleged attempt to overthrow the 2020 election. Countless social media users were eagerly-awaiting the drop of the former U.S. president’s mugshot, which was released shortly after his arrest. As expected, people online have been having a field day with it, making jokes and even recently photoshopping Gunna’s face onto it. Various fakes had been surfacing throughout the evening, however, Donald Trump’s official Truth Social account confirmed the real one by posting it. “MUG SHOT — AUGUST 24, 2023,” the caption of the image reads. “ELECTION INTERFERENCE. NEVER SURRENDER!”

Trump was released almost immediately after his arrest on a $200K bond. Now, he has taken to Twitter to make his first post since his 2021 ban after the capitol insurrection. He shared his mugshot again alongside a link to his website. The image also features the same caption as what was posted on Truth Social. The mugshot also now lives on the front page of his website, alongside a “personal note” from Trump himself.

Donald Trump Calls His Arrest “A Travesty Of Justice”

“Today, I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA,” he adds. Trump is also selling some new merch on his website now which boasts the mugshot. Supporters can now rock coffee mugs, bumper stickers, t-shirts, and more that feature the famous image. Keep an eye on HNHH for more news and updates on politics.

