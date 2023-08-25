Donald Trump’s Mugshot Revealed

Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s mugshot has finally been unveiled. He turned himself in today in Fulton County, facing various charges surrounding his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Social media users have been counting down, eagerly-awaiting the mugshot. Various fakes had surfaced throughout the day, however, this one is real. It was posted by Trump’s official Truth Social account, and later pinned to the top of the page. “MUG SHOT — AUGUST 24, 2023,” the photo is captioned. Written underneath is, “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and “NEVER SURRENDER!”

Social media users note that the former president looks to be quite disgruntled in the mugshot, leading to endless clowning and edits online. Various others noted that the 77-year-old’s height and weight was included in his booking information. He’s listed as 6-foot-3 and 215 lbs. His reported weight has managed to raise some eyebrows, with many claiming that he appears far heavier than he claims. With that being said, several others have called for users to stop to fat-shaming him. Shortly after his surrender, Trump was released on a $200K bond.

Donald Trump’s Mugshot

“The Trump mugshot was exactly what I expected,” one Twitter user writes. Another claims that the former president looks to be battling “irritable bowel syndrome.” Earlier today, Trump announced that he would be turning himself in at 7:30 PM EST, seemingly playing up the arrest. “231,000,000 Views, and still counting,” he wrote.

“The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl! But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE!” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates and news on politics.

