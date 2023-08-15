Kanye West’s Former Publicist Indicted In Donald Trump’s Election Case

Kanye West’s former publicist, Trevian C. Kutti, was among the names listed in the 41-count indictment unsealed by Fulton County, Georgia D.A. Fani Willis, regarding Donald Trump and fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Counts in the indictment accuse Kutti of “conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statement and writings” and “influencing witnesses,” among other charges. The indictment cites a recorded video of Kutti trying to pressure Ruby Freeman, a frightened Georgia election worker, into implicating herself in election fraud.

Count 30 accuses Kutti, as well as Stephen Cliffguard Lee and Harrison William Prescott Floyd, of “unlawfully conspired to solicit, request, and importune Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County, Georgia, election worker, to engage in conduct constituting the felony offense of False Statements and Writings, O.C.G.A. § 16-10-20, by knowingly and willfully making a false statement and representation concerning events at State Farm Arena in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Georgia…with intent that said person engage in said conduct; and TREVIAN C. KUTTI traveled to Fulton County, Georgia, and placed a telephone call to Ruby Freeman while in Fulton County, Georgia, which were overt acts to effect the object of the conspiracy, contrary to the laws of said State, the good order, peace and dignity thereof.”

Read More: Young Thug & Donald Trump Indicted On RICO Charges By The Same District Attorney

D.A. Fani Willis Announces Donald Trump’s Latest Indictment

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis holds a press conference in the Fulton County Government Center after a grand jury voted to indict former US President Donald Trump and 18 others on August 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Georgia prosecutor who brought sweeping charges against former president Donald Trump and 18 other defendants said Monday, August 14, that she wants to hold their trial “within the next six months.” (Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

The timeline of Kutti and West’s relationship is unclear, but their names began popping up together in 2018, after Kutti stopped working with R. Kelly. In December 2021, a spokesperson for West told Reuters in a statement that “Trevian Kutti was not associated with Kanye West or any of his enterprises at the times of the facts that are reported in these articles or since these facts occurred.” The Reuters report noted that in 2021, Kutti’s online biography said she was a “publicist to Kanye West” in 2018 and served “as West’s Director of Operations.”

All in all, Donald Trump is facing four criminal indictments. Two of the indictments are in the states of New York and Georgia while the other two are on federal charges. Be on the lookout for further updates on each case on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Donald Trump Indictment Hints At Truth Behind Wild Kid Rock Story

[Via]