Young Thug & Donald Trump Indicted On RICO Charges By The Same District Attorney

You might’ve never expected it, but now Young Thug and former president Donald Trump have something in common. Moreover, both faced RICO charges headed by the same District Attorney, Fulton County’s Fani Willis. Of course, you most likely know about Thugger and YSL’s RICO case already, which has been one of the biggest rap stories of the past few years. However, amid already mounting legal trouble for No. 45, he now faces a 41-count indictment for election interference in 2020 in Georgia. Furthermore, this is now Trump’s fourth criminal case he was indicted on, and comes amid his run for president in 2024.

Now, he has until August 25 to turn himself into authorities, and so do the other 18 codefendants in the indictment like Rudy Giuliani. These specific charges claim that Trump engaged in organized criminal activity to tamper with the last election process in the state. Apparently, a crucial bit of evidence in the case relates to a January 2, 2021 phone call between Trump and Giuliani, plus several of the former’s lawyers. They allegedly spoke to Georgia’s then-Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, pleading for him to look into claims of voting irregularities and find more votes for Trump.

Fani Willis Brought Charges Against Both Young Thug & Donald Trump

What’s more is that this mounts Donald Trump’s accountability that he attempts to dismiss amid another run for the White House. One of them relates to alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election, and that falls under New York state jurisdiction. However, another two cases are based on federal charges. There’s his scandal relating to classified documents after he left office in 2021, and accusations of tampering with the 2020 election related to the January 6 Capitol riots.

Meanwhile, with Young Thug's RICO case as complex and in limbo as ever, this means that Fani Willis' office has a lot to handle. While this is a curious connection between the two, there's obviously very different implications and public perceptions at play in these cases. Regardless, people will continue to keep an eye on these legal battles, and maybe there are more similarities to come.

