Gunna Photoshopped Onto Donald Trump Mugshot

I mean, they have the same lawyer…

Two notorious legal cases are developing in Fulton County, Georgia, with wildly different parameters, implications, and public narratives. One is the YSL RICO case, involving Young Thug and- for a couple of months prior to a plea deal- Gunna and many other collective members. The other is one of four criminal cases against former president Donald Trump, this RICO one referring to election interference in the state. The Internet and social media recently shattered when 45’s mugshot released online, and people made countless jokes and memes about it already. Moreover, one of these links these two cases in an unconventional way.

DJ Akademiks recently posted a picture of Gunna superimposed onto Donald Trump’s mugshot, and asked “Who made this?” Many fans thought he was baiting or trying to make something random and small a hit, with responses like “that was you AK” and “I didn’t laugh button.” Regardless, it’s still a kind of funny image considering the controversial context behind the rapper’s incarceration and release. It’s a purely context-based meme, and one that unwittingly equates a murky and contested RICO case with one of the most scandalous and damning crime stories of the past few years- or, at least, since news of Trump’s other indictments broke.

What’s more is that there’s actually more connections to make between these cases, believe it or not. Just goes to show that there are some news stories with absolutely no predictable “Trump crossover” bingo card available. Gunna and the disgraced political figure actually share the same lawyer, at least regarding these specific Fulton County cases. Rather, Trump hired the same lawyer that got the College Park MC off the hook.

Meanwhile, the same person, District Attorney Fani Willis, brought both of these RICO cases forward and wants to see them completed with justice. That’s a tough term to use in relation to YSL, as slow jury selection, lack of bond, and multiple antics and controversies have muddled the case for better or worse. In Trump’s case, it’s accountability that many people wanted to see following the 2020 election, but will surely have its ups and downs, too. Overall, sometimes there is more to memes than meets the eye- even if Akademiks might’ve just ghostwrote it to not deal with negative feedback. Still, come back to HNHH for more big news on Trump and the latest updates on Gunna.

