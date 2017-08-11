Fulton County
- PoliticsFani Willis Net Worth 2024: What Is The Fulton County DA Worth?Learn about Fani Willis' legal career, rise to Fulton County DA, notable cases, and net worth.By Axl Banks
- Music21 Savage Appreciation Day Declared In Fulton CountyThe announcement was made with a special ceremony over the weekend.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYoung Thug RICO Trial Start Date Has Social Media Reflecting On YSL Case So FarFrom deaths to courtroom hacks, this is already shaping up to be the trial of the century.By Ben Mock
- MusicFani Willis Defends Use Of Rap Lyrics As EvidenceDo the rhyme, do the time.By Ben Mock
- ViralGunna Photoshopped Onto Donald Trump MugshotI mean, they have the same lawyer...By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsDonald Trump Reveals What Time He Will Be Arrested TodayDonald Trump is playing it up.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLul Tim Reportedly Has King Von Charges DroppedProsecutors reportedly now view the case as self-defense.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsYSL Defendant In Relationship With Arrested DeputyMore details have emerged about the shocking new twist connected to the YSL trial.By Ben Mock
- CrimeDeputy Arrested On YSL Smuggling Charges Gets $1M BondA bond has been set in the case of the YSL-aiding deputy.By Ben Mock
- CrimeYoung Thug Denied Bond For A Third Time In YSL RICO CaseYoung Thug will likely remain in custody at Cobb County Jail until the RICO trial begins next year. By Aron A.
- CrimeYoung Thug Judge Mandates Protection For WitnessesSome witnesses were reportedly sent death threats.By Alexander Cole
- MusicGunna Denied Bond Again, Will Remain In Jail Until January TrialGunna appeared in court virtually on Thursday for a reconsideration of bond, but a superior court judge denied the Atlanta rapper's request.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicFulton County D.A. Details Threats She's Received Over YSL & 2020 Election Investigations: ReportFani Willis claims she has had to increase security due to the cases, noting that she doesn't believe the threats over YSL are coming from anyone indicted.By Erika Marie
- CrimeSuspect Arrested For The Murder Of Young Thug's Baby Mother: ReportLaKevia Jackson was killed at a bowling alley a few weeks ago.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeOfficer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Has History Of Conduct ComplaintsThe Atlanta Police Department has released Garrett Rolfe's disciplinary record, revealing a lengthy history of conduct complaints. By Noah John
- MoviesTyler Perry Gives Former Inmate Job After He Served 13 YearsDarrell Hall was sentenced to life for possession with intent to distribute two grams of cocaine.By Erika Marie
- MusicBow Wow's Reps Blame Ex Kiyomi Leslie For Instigating Violent AltercationBow Wow has been released on bond, as details concerning the "assault & battery" charge begin to surface.By Devin Ch
- MusicBow Wow Arrested For Alleged "Assault & Battery" Of A WomanBow Wow and a woman were arrested for assaulting each other in the wee hours of the morning.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Criminal Investigation To Be Pursued By Fulton County [UPDATED]Fulton County Chairman, John Eaves, is pressing for a criminal investigation of R. Kelly.By Aron A.