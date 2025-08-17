Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug have been enjoy relationship bliss since the rapper was released from Fulton County Jail following the acceptance of a plea deal in his RICO trial. For his first birthday since the trial, Mariah makes it a special moment for her boyfriend as the "Stoner" hitmaker turns 34.

A viral clip of Mariah gifting Young Thug a matching Elliot Eliantte-designed bracelet for his birthday. The matching bracelets include each of their nicknames, Ry Ry and Jeffy. Along with the gift, Mariah shares a special birthday promo featuring Thug's new Sp5der brand. Fans praised the couple's happiness after Mariah spoke on her and Thugger's personal jail phone call being leaked to the public during the RICO trial in her latest interview.

Mariah the Scientist has long been open about her devotion to Thug, but the Ry Ry World creator admits one of the most difficult moments of their relationship came when private footage of her jail visit with the rapper surfaced online.

Mariah reflected on the ordeal during a recent Hot 97 interview, describing how deeply the leak cut into her personal life. She recalled the weight of knowing not only Young Thug’s children. They were exposed to a side of their relationship she never intended for public view.

“I never wanted his kids, or anyone else, to see the depth of our intimacy,” she said.

Mariah The Scientist & Young Thug

The leak arrived at a time when Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, was under relentless scrutiny. Video clips of Mariah’s visits quickly spread across social media. It showed her and Thug sharing private moments meant only for each other.

Mariah admitted the fallout nearly tore them apart. “It was almost the end,” she confessed. This explained the pressure of public judgment combined with Thug’s ongoing legal battle created a fracture in their bond.

The situation escalated further when recordings of Thug’s conversations with another female visitor leaked. It sparked speculation that he maintained a separate romantic relationship while incarcerated.