Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on April 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist began dating in October 2021. Thugger was arrested on RICO charges in May 2022.

Another bombshell hit social media in the continued leaks of jail phone calls from rap star Young Thug while he was in custody for two years at Fulton County Jail, with the latest revealing he cheated on Mariah The Scientist the day before he got arrested in May 2022

The audio, leaked Saturday afternoon (September 6) on social media. It followed previous leaks of Thug sharing his thoughts on other rap stars such as Future, Travis Scott, and Drake

In the recording, Thug addresses a tense exchange with Mariah after another woman allegedly posted photos from inside his Atlanta condo. “One of my little hoes—one of my little girls—she posting stuff on the internet at my condo from a long time ago,” he says.

He recounts Mariah confronting him directly: “She like, ‘Man… girls posted in your condo?’” 

Thug admits to downplaying the situation, claiming the incident happened “a minute ago” when it actually occurred just a day before his arrest. He laughs as he tries to minimize the timeline: “Wasn't a minute ago, it was the day before I got locked up, man… Whatever happened wasn’t even a month, like 18 days or something like that. Whatever, I ain’t doing it with her. So whoopie doo.”

Young Thug Cheated On Mariah The Scientist

The revelation adds pressure to a relationship already under public scrutiny. Mariah, who has publicly supported Thug during his incarceration, now faces questions about his fidelity. Fans wasted no time sharing their thoughts on the Thug’s reveal on social media.

“Thug fighting RICO and relationship RICO at the same time, man never stood a chance,” tweeted an X user under DJ Akademiks' tweet of the audio. 

Complicating matters, a separate 2022 jail call involving model Lena Sayed, who shares a child with boxing champion Devin Haney, surfaced during Thug’s RICO trial. In that recording, Thug engages in lighthearted, flirtatious banter with Sayed, drawing attention to whether their connection was purely friendly. The release fueled speculation, further intertwining Thug’s personal life with his public narrative.

For Thug, these leaks arrive amid heightened scrutiny, following earlier jail recordings in which he disparaged Memphis rapper GloRilla, prompting backlash and a public apology. For Sayed, the clip reinforces her visibility in pop culture, extending the conversation beyond her ties to Haney. 

Together, the recordings highlight the volatility of Thug’s world, where private missteps and casual conversations swiftly become headline moments.

