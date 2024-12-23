Young Thug Tells Devin Haney's Girlfriend Leena Sayed To "Move On" In Leaked Jail Call

Redfestdxb 2020
The exchange took place in 2022.

Young Thug may be a free man, but information about his time behind bars is still being released. A jail conversation between the rapper and Instagram model Leena Sayed made the rounds on December 23. The conversation dates back to 2022, and sees Thug urge the Instagram model to "move on" from him. It's an emotional exchange, and one that's a bit awkward to view through a 2024 lens. Young Thug and Leena Sayed are both in long term relationships. The latter even has a child with pro boxer Devin Haney.

The conversation spans roughly 15 minutes. Young Thug can be seen struggling to find the right words to communicate his thoughts to Sayed. He ultimately suggests that she go on and "find love" with someone else, given how complicated his legal situation was at the time. Sayed didn't want to be with anything else however, and she made it clear. "I don't like anyone… I want you," she stated while tearing up. Young Thug can also be seen getting emotional, looking away from the lens and wiping his face. The conversation is rough viewing, especially considering that the rapper and the model did eventually go their separate ways.

Young Thug Has Been Dating Mariah The Scientist Since 2021

Young Thug has been in a high profile relationship with Mariah the Scientist since 2021. The start of their romance seemingly overlaps with the leaked jail call, despite the fact that Mariah supporting Thug during his trial. The latter wore a hoodie that read, "I love Mariah" in court in response. Mariah also celebrated Thug's release during a concert. "I just wanna thank God for the day, I wanna thank you for life, light, and love," she explained to the audience. "I wanna thank you for out family and friends, I wanna thank you for Jeff and our relationship."

Young Thug responded to the leaked phone conversation by refuting the romance rumors. He claimed that he was merely friends with Leena Sayed, and not romantically involved. He conceded that he could have had Sayed if he wanted, but that Mariah the Scientist is the woman for him. "She been pushing the p harder then n**gas lol that's the twin," the rapper asserted. "I got who I want."

