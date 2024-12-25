Devin Haney Breaks IG Silence After Leena Sayed And Young Thug Drama

The boxer looked unbothered.

It's been a messy 36 hours for Leena Sayed and Young Thug. A jail phone call from 2022 has leaked online, in which Sayed proclaims that she only has feelings for Thug. The rapper was dating Mariah the Scientist at the time. Leena Sayed, meanwhile, would go on to have a child with boxer Devin Haney. The duo involved in the call have taken steps to distance themselves from the leaked exchange. But rumors have continued to gain traction online. Devin Haney didn't initially respond to the conversation involving the mother of his child. He did, however, post on Instagram a day later.

The boxer hopped on social media on Christmas Eve. He posted a photo of himself laying on a bed and eating an apple. Two designer bags are placed in front of him. It's a photo designed to make its subject look unbothered. Devin Haney has been a talking point for Leena Sayed over the last day, so the desire to appear unfazed makes sense. Sayed claimed that she is totally loyal to her baby daddy, and had not met him when she had the 2022 call with Young Thug. "That video was before I met my bd," Sayed wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I would never talk to Thug or any other man."

Devin Haney Posted Up Next To Designer Bags

The Instagram model also swore that she remains faithful to Devin Haney despite the jail call. She also refuted the notion that she was a "twin" of Young Thug's a few years back. Lol I'm nobody's twin," the Instagram model explained. "I'm 100% down for my baby daddy with whatever he do and whoever else he f*ck with... That's why y'all mad." Devin Haney and Leena Sayed are confirmed to be together, based on the latter's social media comments. The exact nature of their relationship, however, has remained a mystery to the public.