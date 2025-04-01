Young Thug Goes After The "Biggest Liar In The DA Office" In Scathing Tweet

Even though Young Thug is now a functioning part of society again, that doesn't mean he's just forgotten about those who made it difficult for him to regain his freedom. In his eyes, District Attorney Marissa Viverito is one in particular that he cannot forgive. He took to his X (Twitter) account to air out his frustrations over the "liar" he claims her to be. "Biggest liar in the DA office," he wrote. For those who didn't follow the very confusing and extensive YSL trial, Viverito was the lead investigator. She had an important role near the end of Thugger's time in court. But was also dealing with the last handful of defendants in Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick.

2Young Thug's dad, Jeffrey Williams Sr., went off on Fani Willis back in December. His comments were more so directed at the office itself, but we can imagine that his feelings were the same for Willis. "I still feel the same way. It’s a piece of sh*t. We gotta get those people out of there. We want to continue to have justice, we gotta get them out of there."

Overall, though, it's unclear as to why Young Thug decided to take a shot at Marissa Viverito all of the sudden. Fans of the Atlanta rapper are of course siding with him anyway in his comments section. "All my homies hate Viverito," fan account of the musician Thugger Daily replied. Hilariously, Thug actually reposted the reply on his feed. "Thug want war!!!" another added. However, some did caution him from going too far off the deep end. "Brother please chill I know for damn sure this tweet is explicitly prohibited in Article 6 Section 2.3 of your damn 15 year probation agreement💀💀"