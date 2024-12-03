Young Thug's Dad Goes Off On "Piece Of Sh*t" District Attorney After YSL RICO Trial Wraps Up

Young Thug's father went off after the YSL RICO trial.

Young Thug's father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., reaffirmed his disdain for Georgia's District Attorney, Fani WIllis, after the YSL RICO trial finally concluded on Tuesday afternoon. Speaking with reporters outside of the courtroom where Yak Gotti was found not guilty, Williams Sr. discussed his prior criticism of Willis.

Williams Sr. began by saying that Thug is doing "great" after getting out of jail. “We’re still fighting out here,” he said. “It’s not over for us. I got another son and a grandson that was arrested about this case that I’m still fighting for.” When asked if he still resents the Georgia district attorney's office, he explained, “I still feel the same way. It’s a piece of sh*t. We gotta get those people out of there. We want to continue to have justice, we gotta get them out of there.”

Young Thug Performs During The Grammy Awards

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug performs with Camila Cabello during the 61st Annual GRAMMY. Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

As for his previous criticism of the D.A.'s office, he said shortly after Thug's release: “But the work that we need to do, foremost, for the city of Atlanta, Fulton County, we need to get rid of the poison that’s in our system — and that’s the District Attorney’s Office. So, vote [for] Courtney Kramer. I support Courtney Kramer to the fullest. I feel like she’s the best person for the job and it’s not because of what she said about us, it’s because she said that and she was in my company and never knew who I was.”

