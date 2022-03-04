not guilty
- MusicASAP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty In Felony Gun Assault CaseASAP Rocky is facing two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTiffany Haddish Pleads Not Guilty To Thanksgiving DUI ChargeHaddish is going to fight her second DUI charge in as many years in court.By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeQuando Rondo Pleads Not Guilty To New Federal Drug ChargesQuando was arrested in Savannah over the weekend.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKeefe D Pleads Not Guilty In Tupac Murder CaseAfter multiple delays in his arraignment process, Duane Davis finally made the claim we all expected him to make.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLady Leshurr Found Not Guilty Of Attacking Ex, Is Relieved But Fears Her Career Is OverLady Leshurr thinks too much damage has still been done. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsJoe Mixon Found Not Guilty In Road Rage CaseMixon was accused of pulling a gun on a woman in January 2023.By Ben Mock
- MusicYNW Melly's Mother Believes Jury Voted 9-3 In His Favor, Journalist Denies Her ClaimAn Atlanta reporter maintained that there was actually a 6-6 deadlock that resulted in the case being deemed a mistrial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsTravis Rudolph Found Not Guilty In Murder TrialThe former NFL player has been cleared of all charges in his murder trial.By Ben Mock
- CrimeLil Mosey Found Not Guilty In Rape CaseThe "Blueberry Faygo" artist was facing a potential life sentence if convicted. By Aron A.
- CrimeTyre Nichols: All 5 Former Memphis Police Plead Not GuiltyNichols' mother said that the five police officers, who are no longer a part of the force, wouldn't even look her in the eye.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeSpinabenz Found Not Guilty In Gun Possession Case: ReportHe dodged a potential 30 year sentence, but still faces charges for allegedly removing his ankle monitor.By Erika Marie
- MusicBirdman Reacts To NBA YoungBoy's "Not Guilty" VerdictBirdman is one of many celebrating today's NBA YoungBoy "Not Guilty" verdict.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Fans Jump For Joy Outside Courthouse After Beating CaseNBA YoungBoy fans were overjoyed when they heard the news today.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeBuffalo Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To 1st Degree MurderThe Buffalo shooting suspect has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureIsaiah Lee Pleads Not Guilty After Dave Chappelle Attack, Bail Set At $30KChappelle revealed that he spoke with Lee after the attack on Tuesday night to ask what the young man's motive was.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsBrittney Griner Pleads Not Guilty; Court Extends Time In JailAfter pleading not guilty to drug trafficking charges, a Russian court has extended Brittney Griner's stay in jail. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureBrett Hankison Found Not Guilty Of Endangering Breonna Taylor's Neighbours During 2020 ShootingHankison has been acquitted by a jury on all three counts of felony wanton endangerment.By Hayley Hynes