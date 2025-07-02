Cassie's Friend Begs Judge Not To Release Diddy After Not Guilty Verdict

BY Cole Blake 215 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GQ Men Of The Year Party - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Musicians Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)
Deonte Nash previously testified about allegedly witnessing Diddy's physical abuse of Cassie in the criminal trial.

Cassie's friend and celebrity stylist, Deonte Nash, who took the stand during Diddy's highly-publicized criminal trial, has sent a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian begging him not to release the Bad Boy mogul after a jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. In the letter, Nash references an alleged "danger he poses to the public" and that alleges he will come after those "who have risked everything by coming forward."

As caught by DJ Akademiks, Nash writes: "I am writing to express my grave concern over the prospect of Sean Combs being released from custody. While I appreciate the fairness you have shown throughout this proceeding. I feel compelled to be unequivocal about the danger he poses to the public and to the individuals who have risked everything by coming forward. Mr. Combs has a long, well-documented history of violent, coercive, and retaliatory behavior. Over the years. he has repeatedly escaped meaningful accountability, and each time this has only reinforced his sense of impunity. If he is released now, I have no doubt he will see it as yet another license to continue intimidating, threatening. and harming people who challenge or expose him."

He continues: "Many of us have firsthand knowledge of the fear he instills in those around him. I can say without hesitation that he is a serious and immediate threat to victims. witnesses. and the broader community. His pattern of violence—particularly while engaged in the trafficking of individuals for prostitution—combined with unchecked substance abuse, makes it clear that he is not ready to re-enter society safely or responsibly."

While on the stand, Nash alleged that he witnessed Diddy being physically and psychologically abusive to Cassie.

Read More: Diddy's Not Guilty Verdict Shocks Fans On Social Media

Diddy Trial Verdict

Although the jury found Diddy not guilty of the most serious offenses in his trial, they still found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In turn, Judge Arun Subramanian has set a bail hearing for him at 5:00 PM, ET.

The defense team has proposed a $1 million bond package. It includes travel restrictions, drug testing, and “all other standard conditions of pretrial supervision," according to CNN. The prosecution has already suggested they are against the idea.

Read More: Cassie’s Lawyer Speaks Out After Diddy's Not Guilty Verdict

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.5K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.5K
Millennium Tour 2025 - Detroit, MI Music Boosie Badazz Emotionally Speaks Out Following Diddy's Verdict 225
Buttah Skin By Dorion Renaud Holiday Pop-Up Music Cassie’s Lawyer Speaks Out After Diddy's Not Guilty Verdict 645