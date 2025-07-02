Cassie's friend and celebrity stylist, Deonte Nash, who took the stand during Diddy's highly-publicized criminal trial, has sent a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian begging him not to release the Bad Boy mogul after a jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. In the letter, Nash references an alleged "danger he poses to the public" and that alleges he will come after those "who have risked everything by coming forward."

As caught by DJ Akademiks, Nash writes: "I am writing to express my grave concern over the prospect of Sean Combs being released from custody. While I appreciate the fairness you have shown throughout this proceeding. I feel compelled to be unequivocal about the danger he poses to the public and to the individuals who have risked everything by coming forward. Mr. Combs has a long, well-documented history of violent, coercive, and retaliatory behavior. Over the years. he has repeatedly escaped meaningful accountability, and each time this has only reinforced his sense of impunity. If he is released now, I have no doubt he will see it as yet another license to continue intimidating, threatening. and harming people who challenge or expose him."

He continues: "Many of us have firsthand knowledge of the fear he instills in those around him. I can say without hesitation that he is a serious and immediate threat to victims. witnesses. and the broader community. His pattern of violence—particularly while engaged in the trafficking of individuals for prostitution—combined with unchecked substance abuse, makes it clear that he is not ready to re-enter society safely or responsibly."

While on the stand, Nash alleged that he witnessed Diddy being physically and psychologically abusive to Cassie.

Diddy Trial Verdict

Although the jury found Diddy not guilty of the most serious offenses in his trial, they still found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In turn, Judge Arun Subramanian has set a bail hearing for him at 5:00 PM, ET.