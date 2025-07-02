Diddy Found Not Guilty Of Racketeering & Sex Trafficking Cassie, Convicted On Lesser Charges

Diddy was facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation. Today, the jury gave their final verdict.

Diddy was facing one charge of racketeering, two charges for sex trafficking, and two charges for transportation for prostitution. This morning, the jury came through with its verdict, and there is no doubt that this was a bombshell result. Overall, Diddy has been found not guilty of racketeering. Furthermore, he was found not guilty on both counts of sex trafficking. As for transportation for prostitution, he was found guilty on both counts.

The jury had begun deliberations on Monday, and on Tuesday, they had reached a verdict in four of the five counts. The one charge that was missing was the racketeering charge, as some simply did not know what to make of all this.

However, early this morning, the jury was able to come to a unanimous decision on that final charge. The judge quickly brought Diddy into the courtroom, where he appeared nervous with his family. His family had supported him the entire way, and we can't imagine how they felt while the entire verdict was read aloud.

Diddy Prison Sentence

The maximum penalty for transportation for prostitution is 10 years. With Diddy being found guilty on two counts, he could face 20 years in prison. Although, these sentences could be run concurrently, depending on how sentencing goes.

However, Diddy does avoid life in prison for the racketeering charge. Moreover, sex trafficking comes with 15-year penalties, and the artist was able to avoid those, as well. While the mogul did not score a total victory today, he certainly avoided the worst case scenario.

Overall, this remains one of the biggest stories in hip-hop, and this ruling will have reverbations for months and weeks to come. Meanwhile, Diddy's lawyers are already demanding that he walk out of the courtroom today and be with his family.

This is still a developing story, and we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates, as soon as they become available.

