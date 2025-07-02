Diddy Reportedly Gets Applause From Courtroom After Verdict

The massive public debate around the allegations against Diddy has raged on for almost two years now, which led to droves of both condemnation and support. Manhattan federal court witnessed both of those on Wednesday (July 2) when the jury found Sean Combs not guilty on three charges against him, and guilty on two lesser charges.

For those unaware, the court acquitted him on racketeering and sex trafficking charges and convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. This is one of the better-case scenarios for the defense team, and according to Inner City Press on Twitter, Combs' supporters expressed joy in the court over this outcome.

"10:38 am - after judge leaves courtroom, from the gallery a loud clapping and cheering as Sean Combs is lead back into the holding cell," Matthew Russell Lee tweeted. Diddy's family attended court throughout this whole process, as well as various other folks on Combs' side. For example, you may remember how Kanye West pulled up to the New York City courthouse earlier this summer. Now that this verdict is shocking social media and causing more debate, his supporters will likely continue to celebrate this verdict.

Diddy Verdict

On the other hand, those who condemned the Bad Boy mogul, whether recently or years ago, have already expressed disappointment in this outcome. But right now, the only thing he cares about is what happens next.

The prosecution and the defense are currently clashing over Diddy's potential release. Since his convictions on two counts of transportation with intent to commit prostitution carry no mandatory minimum sentence, he could receive time served as his sentence, probation, or other forms of lessened consequences. As far as a timeline, it's possible that Combs could be back home today or learn his fate by the end of the week.