Diddy Reportedly Gets Applause From Courtroom After Verdict

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 327 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Applause Courtroom Verdict Hip Hop News
Feb 15, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Hip-hop artist Sean Combs after the 2014 NBA All Star dunk contest at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The charges of transportation to engage in prostitution that Diddy was convicted for have no mandatory minimum sentence.

The massive public debate around the allegations against Diddy has raged on for almost two years now, which led to droves of both condemnation and support. Manhattan federal court witnessed both of those on Wednesday (July 2) when the jury found Sean Combs not guilty on three charges against him, and guilty on two lesser charges.

For those unaware, the court acquitted him on racketeering and sex trafficking charges and convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. This is one of the better-case scenarios for the defense team, and according to Inner City Press on Twitter, Combs' supporters expressed joy in the court over this outcome.

"10:38 am - after judge leaves courtroom, from the gallery a loud clapping and cheering as Sean Combs is lead back into the holding cell," Matthew Russell Lee tweeted. Diddy's family attended court throughout this whole process, as well as various other folks on Combs' side. For example, you may remember how Kanye West pulled up to the New York City courthouse earlier this summer. Now that this verdict is shocking social media and causing more debate, his supporters will likely continue to celebrate this verdict.

Read More: Diddy Found Not Guilty Of Racketeering & Sex Trafficking Cassie, Convicted On Lesser Charges

Diddy Verdict

On the other hand, those who condemned the Bad Boy mogul, whether recently or years ago, have already expressed disappointment in this outcome. But right now, the only thing he cares about is what happens next.

The prosecution and the defense are currently clashing over Diddy's potential release. Since his convictions on two counts of transportation with intent to commit prostitution carry no mandatory minimum sentence, he could receive time served as his sentence, probation, or other forms of lessened consequences. As far as a timeline, it's possible that Combs could be back home today or learn his fate by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, reactions to the Diddy verdict continue to express shock and surprise, and have even caused it in some cases. That's true for 50 Cent, who had a backhandedly congratulatory statement to share with Combs online despite his incessant trolling of him for over a year now. We will see what the next step is in this bombshell case.

Read More: Diddy's Not Guilty Verdict Shocks Fans On Social Media

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.5K
Diddy No Mandatory Minimum Sentence Charges Hip Hop News Music Diddy Has No Mandatory Minimum Sentences For His Transportation & Prostitution Charges 578
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy Found Not Guilty Of Racketeering & Sex Trafficking Cassie, Convicted On Lesser Charges 2.7K
50 Cent Diddy Lawyer Closing Arguments Trial Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Claims Diddy's Lawyer "Did Him Dirty" With Closing Arguments In Trial 7.8K